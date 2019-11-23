The Debate
Adult German Shepherd Retains Puppy-like Features, Diagnosed With Giardia

Rest of the World News

A two-year-old German Shepherd breed from Phoenix, Arizona has retained his puppy-like features despite reaching adulthood due to a rare disease

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
German Shepherd

A two-year-old German Shepherd breed from Phoenix, Arizona has retained his puppy-like features despite reaching adulthood. It has been revealed that he has never grown out of his puppy-hood. The canine, Ranger has pituitary dwarfism due to which he has retained puppy-like features despite reaching adulthood. According to  reports, Ranger was diagnosed with the rare condition after he was contracted by a parasite called Giardia. However, the dog recovered from the infection but his owners said that they did not find him growing like a normal breed, as per the reports. The owners took him to the veterinary and diagnosed that the puppy may have the dwarfism mutation,  a condition where the bones do not grow to the normal size, based on what is expected of the breed.

READ: Inhumane Treatment: Dog Chained Up With No Food, Water; Chews Off Her Own Leg

Rangers dealt with several health-related issues

The dog dealt with several health-related issues including flaky skin and loss of fur due to hypothyroidism, which is a side effect of his dwarfism, according to the reports. His owners and online followers had made all efforts for his speedy recovery. The Instagram profile is flooded with messages from fans and followers, wishing him good health and recovery. Shelby Mayo, Ranger's guardian who brought the puppy home said that he was smaller than his mates and soon realized that he was suffering from a rare-health condition called Coccidia. 

READ: Bear, The Dog Saving Koalas Injured In Australian Bushfires

Owners put full efforts to fully recover the dog

The owners had put all efforts to help the dog recover completely, but the dog  showed little improvemnet. Once the owner realized that the dog would not grow much they had him neutered and it had an adverse effect on him. The dog started losing weight, fur and developed flaky skins. A follower who had a dog with similar condition advised them to get Ranger checked for hypothyroidism and the diagnosis revealed that he had a rare health condition. 

READ: Undercover Activist In Mienenbuttel Reveals Animal Abuse In German Lab

READ: Stray Dog Walks 480kms With A Group Of Ayyappa Devotees; Netizens In Awe

Published:
