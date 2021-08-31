Last Updated:

Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US Ends Diplomatic Presence In Kabul As Troops Withdraw

Days after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from the war-torn country, ending America’s longest war.

Afghanistan

08:37 IST, August 31st 2021
Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Taliban terrorists enter Kabul airport

As the United States ended its military involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban fighters on Monday entered Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, Taliban terrorists were seen taking over the Kabul Airport which saw massive evacuation operations by several countries after the fall of Kabul. The terrorists were seen walking around the airport carrying their rifles. This comes after the last American troops left Afghanistan on Monday. 

08:12 IST, August 31st 2021
Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: 'More than 123,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan,' informs US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

During his address, Antony Blinken informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens. This was also confirmed by US Gen. McKenzie 

 

07:23 IST, August 31st 2021
Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan

Following its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States has suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. The US has now moved its diplomatic operations in Qatar, informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken has asserted that the US will help 'every American who wants to leave Afghanistan'. 

 

07:12 IST, August 31st 2021
Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US Department of Defense shares picture of last American soldier to leave Afghanistan

The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long military involvement. The US Department of Defense has shared a picture of last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue who can be seen boarding the C-17 on August 30th, ending US mission in Kabul where its evacuation mission had been going on. 

 

07:04 IST, August 31st 2021
Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: Last US Troops Exit Afghanistan

Days after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from the war-torn country, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war. 

