Afghanistan Crisis LIVE Updates: US Ends Diplomatic Presence In Kabul As Troops Withdraw

Image Credits: AP
As the United States ended its military involvement in Afghanistan, the Taliban fighters on Monday entered Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, Taliban terrorists were seen taking over the Kabul Airport which saw massive evacuation operations by several countries after the fall of Kabul. The terrorists were seen walking around the airport carrying their rifles. This comes after the last American troops left Afghanistan on Monday.
During his address, Antony Blinken informed that as a part of its evacuation mission, more than 123,000 people have been safely flown out of Afghanistan. The evacuees also include 6,000 American citizens. This was also confirmed by US Gen. McKenzie
Gen. McKenzie: In total, U.S. military and coalition aircraft combined to evacuate more than 123,000 civilians, which were all enabled by U.S. military service members, who were securing and operating the airfield. pic.twitter.com/94oyGY1nNB— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021
Following its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the United States has suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. The US has now moved its diplomatic operations in Qatar, informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Blinken has asserted that the US will help 'every American who wants to leave Afghanistan'.
U.S. military flights have ended and our troops have departed Afghanistan. A new chapter of America’s engagement with Afghanistan has begun. It’s one in which we will lead with our diplomacy.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 31, 2021
As of today, we have suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar. For the time being, we will use this post in Doha to manage our diplomacy with Afghanistan.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 31, 2021
We will hold the Taliban to their commitment on freedom of movement for foreign nationals, visa holders, and at-risk Afghans. The international chorus on this is strong, and it will stay strong.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 31, 2021
The United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a 20-year-long military involvement. The US Department of Defense has shared a picture of last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue who can be seen boarding the C-17 on August 30th, ending US mission in Kabul where its evacuation mission had been going on.
The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021
Days after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the United States on Monday completed its withdrawal from the war-torn country, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.