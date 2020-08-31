Afghanistan: Flash Floods Claim 160 Lives, Rescue Operation Underway

Flash floods in Afghanistan, killed around 160 people and washed away many homes. Rescuers are searching for the missing people, after the floods. According to the Ministry for Disaster Management, Afghanistan, thirteen provinces, mostly in the country’s north had been adversely impacted by the floods. According to a local news channel, Parwan one of the provinces of Afghanistan, reported 116 deaths and according to local officials 120 people are injured and 15 are still missing.

On August 26, flash floods hit Parwan, this flood washed away homes and buildings of the region. Local Police spokesman Salim Noorie reportedly said farmers and informal workers are the worst affected community, they were already struggling economically and he also added that the police are urging people to donate blood for the injured.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said that Afghan security forces are assisting in recovery and distribution of aid on the ground. The forces have also been dealing with rising violence from the insurgent Taliban as the start of peace talks in Doha hit delays. NATO said that its forces were also supporting the Afghan military and had flown food, water, and blankets to the area earlier in the week.

Hospital destroyed

After the floods, the local hospital of the province was destroyed and this has deepened the health emergency in the flood-hit region. Injured people were transferred to the capital Kabul for treatment. The head of the provincial hospital, Abdul Qasim Sangin, said a corpse was being delivered to the hospital every 30 minutes to an hour. He also added several children were among the dead and some of the injured are in critical condition.

(With inputs from ANI)

