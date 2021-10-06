Afghanistan: Taliban Announces 38 New Ministers In Govt, Women Shunned Again

Taliban has announced 38 new members in its caretaker government of Afghanistan, in both civil as well as military positions leaving out women and other mainstream politicians. As per the TOLO News report, the new appointments announced by the extremists late Monday, 4 October, include a Political Deputy for the Prime Minister, acting Minister for the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled, deputy ministers and commanders of corps. Notably, even the name of Afghanistan’s military corps has been changed from 209 Shaheen Corps to ‘Mazar corps’ in the newest list.

A former military figure, Mohammad Sadeq Shinwari was quoted by the media outlet saying, “We hope the new army can defend Afghanistan's territorial integrity and respond to any possible movements by enemies and forces opposed to the current government.” The report added the Taliban officials said that they believe hiring experienced military people will be the first step towards putting together a strong army. As per TOLO News, Rohullah Omar, a member of the cultural commission, “We are forming a powerful army. Introducing corps’ leadership is the first step forward.”

Some of the new members of the caretaker cabinet include Political Deputy for Prime Minister, Mawlawi Abdul Kabir, acting Minister for the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs- Mullah Abdul Majid, the head of Afghan Red Crescent Society- Mawlawi Muti-ul Haq, Deputy Head of the Red Crescent Society- Mawlawi Nooruddin Turabi, the Commander of Kandahar Corps- Mullah Mehrullah Hemad, the Commander of Kabul Corps- Mawlawi Hamdullah, the Commander of Mazar Corps- Mawlawi Attaullah Omari.

The Taliban took over control of the country on 15 August and announced its caretaker government earlier in September. The western troops left the country along with the United States which completed its pullout on August 31 under the previously agreed peace deal with the Taliban signed in Doha last year.

Taliban announced 17 ministers in September

The latest list of 38 ministers came after earlier in September, the Taliban announced at least 17 and 33 ministers separately in the caretaker government for Afghanistan. Similar to previous members, even the latest list has left out women and mainstream politicians. As per ANI, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, who is appointed as the Prime Minister of Afghanistan is also the co-founder of the Taliban and is famous for being short-tempered, religious and is “considered one of the most unreasonable Taliban leaders.”

