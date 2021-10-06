Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has condemned the Taliban's attack on Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa said that around 15 to 16 heavily armed terrorists claiming to be Taliban officials entered the gurudwara and demanded to search the premises. The SAD leader further claimed that the armed terrorists broke all CCTV cameras during their search operation. In addition, he also informed that the Taliban has refuted the claims and denied any involvement in the incident.

"This incident has caused a lot of panic, but the Taliban leadership in Afghanistan has said that they are not involved in the incident. They have refused sending any such officials to Gurdwara," said Sirsa

The Akali Dal leader who is also the President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee raised concerns over any future incidents and said that the Sikhs in Afghanistan are worried. Moreover, he also said that the Gurudwara officials met the local Taliban leader who claims to have no idea about the incident so far. Sirsa said that there is no information about the terrorists who attacked the Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Concluding his statement, Sirsa said that he is monitoring the situation closely and will inform the people if he receives any further information.

Heavily armed people pretending to be Taliban officials entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Kabul today & broke all CCTV cameras during their search operation.

But Taliban leaders in Govt have refused sending any such officials to Gurdwara

S. Gurnam Singh , President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul talking with intelligence officials of #Taliban over the incident

Take a look at the damage done when Heavily armed people pretending to be Taliban officials entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Kabul today and broke all CCTV cameras during their search operation.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when unidentified terrorists claiming to be the Taliban stormed the Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and vandalised the holy shrine. In addition, the terrorists also took several people into custody after they barged into the gurudwara.

“I have received alarming reports from Kabul. A group of unidentified heavily armed Taliban officials have entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.” said Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum

The visuals show the armed men destroying the holy shrine. After the shocking incident, the local Gurudwara management rushed to the site, as per ANI. The Karte Parwan Gurdwara, which the Taliban targetted on Tuesday, is located in the northwestern region of Kabul. This is also not the first time that the extremist group attacked Gurdwara. Earlier after the Taliban took Afghanistan, it removed the Sikh holy flag, Nishan Sahib from the roof of a Gurdwara in the Paktia province of Afghanistan before it was reportedly restored. The flag was removed from Gurdwara Thala Sahib which holds huge historical significance because it was visited by the founder of the Sikh religion, Sri Guru Nanak Dev.