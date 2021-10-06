Taliban's Anaz Haqaani Lauds Mahmud Ghaznavi For 'smashing Somnath Idol', Indians Hit Back

In a deplorable statement, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani glorified Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi for smashing the idol of Somnath in Gujarat, saying that his reign had instilled 'pride and courage' into the Taliban. After visiting the shrine of Ghaznavi on Wednesday, Haqqani took to Twitter to heap praises on the Turkic invader. The Taliban militant lauded the Muslim ruler for establishing a 'strong Islamic rule in the region' and 'smashing the idol of Somnath'. He added that his shrine had 'honoured and inspired' the Taliban with values of freedom, pride and courage.

Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni & smashed the idol of Somnath. pic.twitter.com/Ja92gYjX5j — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) October 5, 2021

The shrines of these honors inspire us with freedom, pride & courage. — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) October 5, 2021

Mahmud Ghaznavi was the first independent ruler of the Turkic dynasty of Ghaznavids who ruled from 998 to 1030. The invader is known for looting and plundering the Somnath temple in Gujarat 17 times along with India's wealthiest cities and temple towns such as Kangra, Mathura and Jwalamukh. During his invasion into Somnath, Ghaznavi is said to have broked the Jyotirlinga and killed thousands of devotees who were trying to protect the temple.

The Somnath temple was rebuilt after India’s independence at the initiative of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Today, the temple stands tall in all its glory. Several Indian netizens and politicians such as BJP leader Kapil Mishra reminded the Anas Haqqani that Somnath was still standing high, while the cities of Ghaznavi were perishing.

Somnath is still standing high again



But cities of Ghazanavi, Ghori, Ghazni, Taimoor are perishing in poverty and hunger



😀 https://t.co/N7SFkBTTI6 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 6, 2021

This is new shri Somnath temple . But today gazni is a beggar and their own people don't know from where they get next meal . And the great ruler of afganistan 🤣 requested for humanitarian help to a person who belongs to the same region of Somnath temple . pic.twitter.com/ROGgRNZLak — open (@THE_ZZZZZZZ) October 6, 2021

Even today Somnath stands with its glory, but the birthplace of Babur, Ghazni and Gauri has been destroyed due to starvation poverty..! Your ancestors died in the pursuit of destroying Sanatan, you will die but Sanatan was eternal, is eternal, will remain eternal..!#सनातन🚩 pic.twitter.com/eUT2uLPDEu — Keshav Bishnoi 🇮🇳 (@KeshavStrong) October 6, 2021

Taliban vandalises Gurdwara Karte Parwan

Anas Haqqani's open support to Mujahid rulers such as Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi comes as the Taliban begins to rear its ugly head in Afghanistan engaging in the persecution of religious minorities. On October 5, heavily armed unidentified members of the Taliban stormed Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's capital Kabul and vandalised the holy shrine.

Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum said, “I have received alarming reports from Kabul. A group of unidentified heavily armed Taliban officials have entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.” Videos and images that surfaced on social media show men dressed as Taliban members destroying the holy shrine at the Gurdwara. The Karte Parwan Gurdwara, which the Taliban targetted on Tuesday, is located in the northwestern region of Kabul.