Afghanistan Will Be Governed By Laws Of 'holy Sharia', Says Taliban Supreme Leader

After the Taliban announced the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' government, the insurgent group’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said that Sharia law would be in force in the war-ravaged nation. While quoting a statement from the Taliban chief, Sputnik reported that Akhundzada has said that all issues of governance and life in Afghan will be governed by the laws of “holy Sharia”. He added that the authorities will take “serious steps” to protect human and minority rights “within the framework of Islam”.

The Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan in 1996- 2001. It had enforced harsh conditions and rules following their strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. Under their rule, women had to cover themselves and only leave the house in the company of a male relative. The Taliban also banned girls from attending school, and women from working outside the home. They were also banned from voting.

Taliban announced Afghan government

Meanwhile, Akhundzada’s statement came after the Taliban announced its new government on Tuesday. The new regime will now be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura'. Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be his deputy, the group's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said while addressing a press conference.

Further, Mujahid informed that Sirajuddin Haqqani has been appointed as interior minister. Mohammad Yaqoob, the eldest son of the Taliban founder Mohammad Omar has been named as Minister of Defense. The spokesperson said that the Taliban is now working on making the government more inclusive and it will soon announce all the ministries.

“We will announce all the ministries, we are working on that, we are trying to include people from all parts of the country in the government,” Mujahid said.

Mujahid announced a total of 33 names who will be holding various portfolios. It is worth noting that the insurgent group went back on its promise to include women in the legislative and governing processes as it unveiled a member team comprising of just men. The government formation also came at a time when the militants were seen opening fire at hundreds of Afghans, mostly women protesting against Pakistan in Kabul.

(With inputs from ANI)