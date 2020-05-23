'Youth Dividend Paying Off': WHO On Low Figures As Africa Marks 100,000 COVID-19 Cases

As the world grapples with COVID-19 pandemic, the number of infected cases in Africa crossed the 100,000 mark on Friday, May 23. According to a World Health Organisation bulletin, the virus has now spread to every country of Africa since the first case was reported about 14 weeks ago.

However, the UN health agency is of the opinion that the numbers of COVID-19 cases on the African continent have not grown at the same exponential rate as they did in other continents. So far, Africa has not experienced the high mortality which has been witnessed in other parts of the world, said WHO's Africa division while adding that the continent has reported just 3100 deaths due to the virus.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Mumbai Locals Resume Services For Railway Staff; Tally At 125000

READ | ICMR Issues Revised Advisory On Use Of Hydroxychloroquine

Early analysis by WHO suggests that Africa’s lower COVID-19 mortality rate may be the result of demography and other possible factors. Africa is the youngest continent demographically with more than 60% of its population under the age of 25.

“For now COVID-19 has made a soft landfall in Africa, and the continent has been spared the high numbers of deaths which have devastated other regions of the world,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

“It is possible our youth dividend is paying off and leading to fewer deaths. But we must not be lulled into complacency as our health systems are fragile and are less able to cope with a sudden increase in cases," he added.

READ | With Zero COVID Case, Sikkim To Reopen Schools, Educational Institutions From June 15

However, the threat of the virus cannot be ignored as cases continue to rise in Africa and while overall it took 52 days to reach the first 10,000 cases, it took only 11 days to move from 30,000 to 50,000 cases. About half of the countries in Africa are experiencing community transmission and more than 3400 health care workers have been infected by COVID-19.

WHO remarked that despite the relatively lower number of COVID-19 cases in Africa, the pandemic remains a major threat to the continent’s health systems. A new modelling study by WHO predicts that if containment measures fail, even with a lower number of cases requiring hospitalisation than elsewhere, the medical capacity in much of Africa would be overwhelmed.

READ | US FDA Issues Warning Letters To Two Groups For Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccines