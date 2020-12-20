New Coronavirus Strain Discovered In South Africa, More Severe Than Previous Variants

A new COVID-19 virus strain has been discovered in South Africa, which experts fear affects young people more seriously. According to reports, the new strain of the COVID-19 virus named '501.V2 Variant' is said to be more severe as it contains a higher viral load. According to South Africa's Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize, evidence also suggests that the virus spreads faster and may be responsible for the second wave, which is being experienced in the country at the moment.

“We call on parents, caregivers and our youth to understand that this is now not just a matter of thinking about others, but you yourselves are now equally at risk of dying from #COVID19.” pic.twitter.com/x2mweg3ZIF — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 20, 2020

Read: 'No Christmas': UK PM Imposes 'Tier 4' Curbs After New Strain Of COVID-19 Variant Detected

"It is still very early but at this stage, the preliminary data suggests that the virus that is now dominating in the second wave is spreading faster than the first wave. It is not clear if the second wave has more or fewer deaths, in other words, the severity is still very unclear. We had all of these different strains routinely spreading in South Africa during our first wave and subsequently. What became quite different that we did not expect is the rapid way in which this variant has become dominant in South Africa," Mkhize said in a statement.

Read: Netherlands Government Bans Flights From UK After Detection Of New COVID-19 Strain

Young people vulnerable

The Minister also warned that it remains unclear whether the new strain of the virus is causing more deaths than the previous variants identified in the first wave. However, he cautioned people, especially young adults to be more careful because it is no longer just a matter of thinking about others as they are now equally vulnerable and at risk of dying from COVID-19. The particular strain of the virus has three mutations, two of which possibly add some potential antibody escape developed at the start of the pandemic.

Read: Russia's Health System Under Strain As The Virus Surges Back

Earlier, the United Kingdom also reported a new strain of the virus, which scientists said spreads faster than the previous variants. The UK has announced Tier-4 level curbs in several areas including in the capital London in order to contain the spread of the virus. The government has said that the effect of the new strain on vaccines and treatments still remains in the air and it is not known whether it causes a higher mortality rate, similar to that of South Africa.

Read: WHO In Touch With Denmark Authorities Over New Strain Of COVID-19 Detected In Minks

