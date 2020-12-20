UK COVID Lockdown Causes Disorder In London As Residents Pack Train Stations To Flee

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock called out the "irresponsible" behaviour of Londoners as stations and roads remained packed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a strict 'Tier-4' lockdown ahead of the Christmas holidays. Stations and roads were full of people as residents of London tried to leave the city before the lockdown came into effect on Saturday. This comes as scientists remain worried about the new strain of COVID-19 which as per evidence spreads faster than previous variants. UK's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty had particularly warned against travelling while announcing Tier-4 restrictions.

NEW - London goes into Tier 4 hard lockdown due to more infectious #COVID19 strain. St. Pancras International railway station, the terminus for Eurostar services from central London to Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, is packed.pic.twitter.com/44bCmSdVV3 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 19, 2020

The places where 'Tier 4' curbs have been introduced, include Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings, London, and some counties in the East of England. People living in these areas are only allowed to leave home for work, childcare purposes, and exercise.

The Christmas bubble policy will no longer be applicable in 'Tier 4' areas. Christmas bubbles can continue in 'Tier 1', 'Tier 2', and 'Tier 3' places with up to three households allowed to meet on Christmas Day.

All non-essential services shut down

Under the new restrictions, non-essential services and retail outlets have been ordered to shut down, curb on social gathering have been imposed, and people have been advised to stay at home at all time unless absolutely necessary. The Prime Minister, his Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance, and the Cabinet agreed that the new strain of the virus has changed the current landscape, and lockdown is needed to contain the spread of the virus and protect lives.

Meanwhile, there is no evidence to suggest that the new variant of the virus can affect COVID-19 vaccines and treatment. It is also not clear whether the new strain can cause a higher mortality rate or can avert COVID-19 tests.

