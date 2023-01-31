Agitated By Drone Strike, Iran Blatantly Warns Any US Military Action Could Lead To ‘war’

After getting rattled by a drone strike on one of its defence facilities, Iran warned that any military action carried out by the United States against the Islamic Republic could yield dangerous repercussions. In a conversation with Newsweek, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said that “the use of the military option at any level means U.S. entry into the war," adding that "for now, Iran considers such a possibility to be weak."

Clarifying that "there is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests,” the Mission said that any miscalculation and escalation by the United States could lead to "consequences for the region and the world.” On Saturday, a military facility in the Iranian city of Isfahan was targeted in a drone attack, the responsibility of which no one has yet claimed.

However, reports suggest that the strike was carried out by Israel, Iran’s top enemy, and a US ally. According to senior intelligence officials familiar with the talks between US and Israel, the attack was orchestrated by Israel’s premier intelligence agency Mossad, the New York Times reported. While the United States has denied any involvement in the strike that Iran termed “cowardly,” Israel is yet to accept or deny being involved.

Pentagon denies involvement in Iran drone strike

Speaking to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the Pentagon said, "We've seen the press reports, but can confirm that no US military forces have conducted strikes or operations inside Iran. We continue to monitor the situation, but have nothing further to provide.”

US Central Command spokesperson Army Major John Moore also denied any role of the Pentagon in the incident. "US military forces were not involved in this weekend's strike in Iran,” Moore said. Lately, Iran has been scrutinized and even condemned by the United States on various fronts, from the middle eastern nation’s drone supply to Russia, to its crackdown on anti-regime protesters.

Meanwhile, the US and Israel continue to strengthen ties, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visiting Jerusalem to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Throughout the relationship between our countries, what we come back to time and again is that it is rooted both in shared interests and in shared values," Blinken said after the meeting, as per a report by the Times of Israel.