Air India Receives Its Fourth And Final A321 Neo As India's Flag Carrier Expands Fleet

Air India has inducted its fourth and final A321 Neo from AerCap Holdings. The aircraft registered as VT-RTE will be powered by the CFM LEAP-1A engines that took off from Hamburg for Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. Taking to the microblogging platform, Twitter, Air India said, "We are delighted to introduce our newest member, the 4th A321 Neo (VT-RTE), to our family! Excitement fills the air as the flight prepares for takeoff from Hamburg."

"It is a very exciting time for Air India as it returns to Tata Group ownership and transitions its fleet to meet the rapidly growing Indian aviation market. AerCap is delighted to play a role in Air India's fleet transformation by providing its first tranche of NEO aircraft on operating lease," said Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap. "We wish Air India and the Tata Group every success as they restore Air India to one of the world's leading airlines."

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India, said: "These four new, leased Airbus A321neo aircraft join our fast-growing fleet as part of the sweeping transformation in progress at Air India. We look forward to continuing our very successful partnership with AerCap as we go along in our continuing effort to build Air India as one of the world's finest airlines."

Air India welcomed the first (VT-RTD) and the second (VT-RTC) A321neo in the last week of March while the third (VT-RTB) arrived on April 29. Air India has also inducted a Boeing 777-200 LR that will soon be operationalised. In a tweet, Air India said, "We welcome a star on this rainy day - VT-AEE (B777-200 LR). It’ll soon be ready to join our growing international network."

Air India orders 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus

To expand its local and international operations, Air India committed to ordering 250 Airbus aircraft. The commitment includes 34 A350-1000 and six A350-900 wide-body jets, as well as 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo single-aisle aircraft. On the other hand, Boeing bagged an aircraft deal valued at $34 billion. The orders include 190 737 max, 20 of Boeing’s 787 and 10 of its 777Xs.

Air India, the largest international carrier and the second largest domestic carrier is on a path to reinvent itself by expanding its operations and modernising its fleet. Tata is merging Vistara with Air India as a full-service carrier (FSC) and Air Asia India (AIX) with Air India's low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express (IX).

Vistara is jointly run by Air India (AI) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) in a 51:49 partnership between the TATAs and SIA.