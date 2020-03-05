The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

French 'Spiderman' Scales 475 Feet Tower Without Ropes To Raise Awareness About COVID-19

Rest of the World News

France's Alain Robert scaled one of the tallest buildings in Barcelona on March 5. According to reports, he climbed the building without ropes or safety harness

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alain Roberts climbs 475 feet to protest the panic caused by epidemic

A French daredevil climber scaled one of the tallest buildings in Barcelona on March 5. According to reports, he climbed the building with no rope or safety equipment in an effort to protest against the panic over the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Alain Robert climbed the Torre Agbar.

'French Spiderman'

The Torre Agbar is a glass-covered office building that is 145-metres or 475 foot in height.  Alain Robert climbed up the Torre Agbar and then came back down in only 47 minutes. The police that were waiting at the base of the structure, detained the 57-year-old daredevil climber while onlookers applauded his feat.

According to reports, before starting his climb, Roberts told local media that what is more contagious than the coronavirus is fear. He added that there are probably 3 billion people who are scared of the coronavirus because they cannot control it. Robert then claimed that there is a certain type of analogy between his daredevil climbs without safety equipment which causes some fear. He claims that the same is true for the coronavirus and that in his case people can talk about fear that is controlled, fear that is domesticated.

Read: Murshidabad: Man Issued Voter ID Card With Dog's Picture, BDO Asserts 'will Be Corrected'

Read: Russia's Putin To Meet Turkish President Erdogan In Moscow To Discuss Syria

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alain Robert (@alainrobertofficial) on


Alain Robert who has been dubbed as the 'French Spiderman' is famous for his daredevil approach to climbing up buildings with only chalk and no other equipment save his shoes. He has conquered more than 100 structures across the world, with the most notable being Dubai's Burj Khalifa complex, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Malaysia's iconic Petronas Twin Towers, and the Sydney Opera House without safety equipment.

Read: US: Dog Saves Owner's Life From Robbers Despite Being Shot Twice

Read: 'Underdogs' India Look To Upset Croatia In Davis Cup Qualifiers

The deadly coronavirus that has been officially named COVID-19 by the WHO started in China's Hubei province in December last year. The virus has infected 96,777 people and killed 3,308 worldwide.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
RBI
RBI SUPERCEDES YES BANK'S BOARD
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
MEA
MEA BRIEFING ON SEIZED CHINESE SHIP