'FRIENDS' Reunion Special Faces A Delay Of Two Months Amid Coronavirus Scare

The internet and specifically fans of the popular American sitcom FRIENDS rejoiced upon finding out that the cast will reunite for a special episode. This news came shortly after Matthew Perry joined Instagram. Fans of FRIENDS were delighted that all of the cast members were finally on social media where they could follow them and keep themselves posted with their latest updates. However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many TV shows and movies have halted or rather pushed their schedules forward as a preventive measure.

FRIENDS Reunion special sees a delay amidst Coronavirus fears

Similarly, FRIENDS makers have pushed their production forward by two months which would air on HBO Max. The popular show has over 200 episodes and still is considered a fan favourite show. Previously, FRIENDS used to air on Netflix; however, HBO Max brought the rights of the show for a staggering $425 million dollars approximately. It was speculated that HBO will make its debut with the reunion episode when it was scheduled to launch in May.

According to an entertainment portal, the episode is now delayed. The filming of the show was expected to begin soon at their original former location on Stage 24 of the Warner Brothers studio in Burbank. However, the two-month delay is looked upon as the best-case scenario to protect the cast and crew from the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19.

The reunion episode will feature the major cast members, including Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, alongside series creators David Krane and Marta Kauffman. It was reported by an entertainment portal that the cast negotiated for hefty fees to feature in the special. The reunion episode is speculated to be HBO Max’s most ambitious and most subscription driving piece.

