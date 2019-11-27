Amazon Confuses Sarcastic Tweet On Maharashtra Politics With Customer Complaint

Interestingly, the serious political turmoil of Maharashtra politics turned into a comedy, when the online shopping giant Amazon, confused one of the sarcastic tweets on Maharashtra for a complaint made by a customer.

Amazon tweet’s

Author Samrat Choudhury, in a sarcastic tweet, questioned the claims of BJP that what would take seven days to prove that BJP has secured a majority with 170 MLAs. Later, Shruti Ganapatye, who is a journalist replied to his tweet saying that BJP already has secured a majority and is claiming 170 MLAs. Choudhury tried to explain the same, using the example of Amazon, which sometimes deliver the order late. However, the tweet was picked up by the amazon bot which considering it as customer complaint and apologised for the late delivery.

What could possibly take 7 days https://t.co/3xWiKw3MG1 — Samrat X (@MrSamratX) November 25, 2019

BJP should not need more time. Party has been claiming 170+ MLAs support — shruti ganapatye (@Shruti_Mirror) November 25, 2019

Orders placed on Amazon but delivery not happening — Samrat X (@MrSamratX) November 25, 2019

Political turmoil

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis announced that he would resign from the post on Tuesday afternoon. In a significant twist in the Maharashtra government formation, Ajit Pawar resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the Supreme court announced its verdict on the floor test on Tuesday morning. Moments after NCP's Ajit Pawar's resignation as the DyCM, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media and apprised them about Ajit's proposal to form a government with the BJP, while also announcing his own resignation.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes.

