New Amazon Dating App Allows Users To 'buy A Date' Leaves Netizens In Splits

Rest of the World News

As Valentine's day is just around the corner, a group of content creators as a joke created a 'buy a date' website which is eerily similar to Amazon.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amazon

As Valentine's day is just around the corner, a group of content creators, Ani Acopian, Suzy Shinn and Morgan Gruer, as a joke created a 'buy a date' website which is eerily similar to Amazon. The new website which was a simple prank is also a joke and a satire on the plethora of dating popular apps used by people. The website even has a variety of options through which people can 'buy' the person they want to date. 

In the website, every person on the list also has a price, a rating, detailed reviews and even a description of their hobbies. The website also has a feature which allows one to choose how tall one wants their partner to be, with options going till eight feet. The site further includes a feature of 'love language' to each person, where one can choose from options like words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time and physical touch. 

'Non-Ghosting Agreement'

When one goes ahead to 'purchase' the person, a review window also pops up and once the order is placed, a fake confirmation message is generated. Later the person using the site is redirected to a downloaded document called a 'Non-Ghosting Agreement'. The website which started as a prank has now become an internet sensation and netizens found the new 'prank' website hilarious.

Published:
COMMENT
