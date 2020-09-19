Thailand's Khao Yai National Park Will Ship Garbage Back To The Tourists; Read More

In one of its kind move, a national park in Thailand is now sending litter back to those who originally threw them. Khao Yai National Park, which is the oldest national park in the country, has announced the move to remind people that they have to clean all the rubbish they throw in nature and encourage them to practice hygiene outside. According to BBC, park authorities have repeatedly stressed that rubbish left behind could be particularly dangerous for animals who may try to eat it.

'Also registered to the police'

Announcing the move, the country’s environment minister in a Facebook post said that Khao Yai National Park, near Bangkok, will start sending rubbish back to the litterers. As per the new move, all the visitors in the park have to register themselves by providing their address, so as to make it easier or the authorities yo track them. In addition to that, the offender would also be registered to the police.

In the post, a photograph of all the rubbish could be seen collected at one place ready to be mailed to the litterer. Subsequent photos show the parcel ready to be sent and also some images of those who left it behind.

Meanwhile, after coping with a massive natural disaster the Kaziranga National park is planning various measures for the safety of its wildlife, an official informed. This year the flood water damaged the park infrastructure to the tune of 5 crore rupees, park Director P Shivkumar told a Radio station. The Director of the World Heritage Site further informed that a 32-kilometer long highway cum highland will be constructed and the construction work for the same will to be started in the winter period.

Image credits: TOPVarawut