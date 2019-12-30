Angela Merkel Discusses Diplomatic Solution For Libyan-conflict With Erdogan, Putin

German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the ongoing Libyan-conflict with her Turkish and Russian counterparts. A government spokesperson on Monday said that Angela Merkel called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the efforts to reach a diplomatic solution in Libya. Turkish foreign minister has warned that Libya risks sliding into chaos and becoming the next Syria.

Germany-Turkey-Russia talks

Turkey is planning to send troops to Libya at the request of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) that is recognised by the United Nations. The GNA is fighting against General Khalifa Haftar's forces, which get military support from Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Erdogan is planning to seek parliamentary consent to send troops to Libya.

A German foreign ministry official has said that Berlin was following the reports of Turkey's plans to send troops to Libya very seriously. The spokesperson urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect an international embargo for arms exports to Libya and also asked them to step up efforts for diplomatic solutions. Erdogan and Putin are meeting in January 2020 to discuss the Libyan conflict.

Germany has also offered to host a peace conference on Libya that the United Nations is planning. The conference could take place in Berlin after the planned meeting between Turkey and Russia is over. Ankara and Moscow will also discuss the Syrian conflict in their January 2020 meet.

The second Libyan civil war is an ongoing conflict among rival factions to control territory and oil reserves in the country. The conflict started in May 2014 and was mostly between the House of Representatives (HoR) government-backed by Egypt and UAE and the rival Government of National Accord (GNA) backed by Turkey, Sudan, and Qatar. The GNA is the only government in Libya that is recognised internationally, although its authority is still not recognised by the Tobruk-based HoR government.

