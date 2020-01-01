Animals Who Were Jailed For Committing Bizarre Crimes In Last Decade

Over the past ten years, animals were briefly detained by police for crimes they didn't even know they were committing. From donkey to parrots, there were animals who were arrested either because they were accused of spying for another country or detained for profanity. Here is a list of animals detained after being accused of the most hilarious reasons:

Donkeys prisoned for eating plants

Back in 2017, eight donkeys in Uttar Pradesh, India were detained for destroying expensive plants outside the jail. According to reports, they were released after four days of detention as they ate and destroyed plants which were bought for Rs 5 lakh.

Jalaun(UP): Police release a herd of donkeys from Urai district jail. They had been detained for destroying plants outside jail and were released after four days pic.twitter.com/Wl5UJrU2tT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 27, 2017

Parrot arrested for profanity

In this case, back in 2015, an 85-year-old Janabai Sakharkar from India accused a pet parrot 'Hariyal' of hurling on her whenever she passed by it. However, when the parrot was taken to the police station it did not utter a word. The parrot was later handed over to the Forest Department for rehabilitation and released in the woods.

Squirrel accused of stalking

In a bizarre incident, in 2015 a squirrel in Germany was reportedly arrested by police after a woman complained that it was following her around. It was later discovered that the animal displayed symptoms of exhaustion. According to reports, the squirrel was transferred to a rescue centre after recovering its strength.

Cat arrested for break-in

In another incident, in 2013 a white cat was detained in the grounds of a jail in Brazil with contraband goods for prisoners strapped to its body with tape. The white cat was apprehended while crossing the main prison gate. According to reports, the confiscated items included drill bits, files, a mobile phone and charger, plus earphones. After the arrest, the cat was taken to the animal centre.

A Cat got arrested In brazil for sneaking a mobile phone into a jail..... pic.twitter.com/7R6bKyS9 — laura may (@loraturleyx) January 6, 2013

Lizard accused of spying

The former chief-of-staff of Iran's in 2018 reportedly said that the Western spies had used lizards to attract atomic waves and spy in Iran's nuclear program. He further also said that he wasn't sure about the details, but he reportedly added that the West had often used tourists, scientists and environmentalists to spy on Iran.

