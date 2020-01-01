Couple Who Got Engaged In KFC Gets Dream Wedding After Proposal Video Goes Viral

After a couple from South Africa went viral with their proposal in KFC, they have finally got married on December 31 in a luxurious ceremony sponsored by companies who were wooed by their romance. Hector Mkansi, 37, and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28 were reportedly identified after KFC South Africa put a tweet to find them. Here's KFC's tweet.

Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser 😊 DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love 😍❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

Coca-Cola, Audi & KFC sponsor the wedding

Just then, one of Mkansi’s friends put in a request to the world wide web that his friend’s budget was tight, but he hoped to hold a small ceremony and needed help to fund the venue, dress, suit, cake. To their surprise, corporations from Coca-Cola to Audi South Africa stepped in to help. Here is the video from the ceremony tweeted by KFC South Africa shows the happy newlyweds walking hand-in-hand as guests shower them with flowers.

South Africa's favourite couple

The couple reportedly exchanged their vows one month after the proposal. A separate video shows the bride and groom after an outfit change, dancing with guests to joyous cheers. A South African news organization even live-streamed the entire wedding on YouTube calling them "South Africa's favourite couple". Here is the full wedding video.

Second wedding

Speaking to the media the couple revealed that they were marrying for a second time. The two earlier married in a small ceremony two years after meeting at a funeral in 2010. But Mkansi felt his wife deserved better.

Responding to the overwhelming support, Mkansi told that he is in utter disbelief and thanked God and everyone else who helped them to achieve the wedding.

