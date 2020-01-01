Thailand: Cat Knocks Off 2,432 Piece Model Assembled In A Week

In a hilarious yet devastating incident, a cat ruined its owner's 2,432-piece model, that had taken him approximately a week to assemble. While speaking to a local media outlet, the toy store worker from Thailand said that he had spent over a week to assemble the blocks to construct Doraemon, a cartoon character for a client who wanted it ahead of the new year, however, his 'cute' cat knocked over the model. The toy store worker also took some pictures of the finished product which he can now use it as evidence to back his story.

In a post, the toy store worker also showed his fluffy cat lying on its back alongside pieces of the broken model, moments after undoing the worker's hard work. In another photo, the worker also lifts the kitten from the floor after knocking over the 2,432 piece model. In the now-private Facebook post, one netizen wrote, “Lol. Hope your customer will understand!" Another added: "I have to be honest, my heart is melting!”.

'Mischievous troublemakers'

Cats have always been mischievous troublemakers as in another incident, a Twitter user recently revealed that a cat managed to break into her house and snacked its way through a whole load of the family's Christmas dinner before it had even made to the table. According to reports, the cat even tried to eat a defrosting beef joint that was sitting on the kitchen counter, however, the cat was thwarted by the thick plastic wrapping. Kirstie McDermott, from Dublin, Ireland took to Twitter to share a photograph of the carnage in which the likely culprit is sitting on a nearby roof. In the tweet, McDermott said that the cat looked 'sheer evil and cunning', further adding that one could see 'satisfaction' in the cat's eyes.

In another related incident, the infidelity of a pet cat has come to light when one of the owners of the cat discovered that their cat Pixie was actually living two lives and was being cared for by two families. The cheating cat was discovered when the owner saw a new collar on the cat that she did not recognise after the cat had returned from his outdoor adventures.

