Antarctic Treaty Was Signed On This Day In 1959 By 12 Nations To Preserve The Continent

Antarctic Treaty in which the Antarctic continent was made a demilitarized zone to be preserved for scientific research was signed by 12 nations on this day, i.e., December 1, in 1959. The treaty had resulted from a conference in Washington DC which was attended by representatives of Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Britain, Chile, France, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, the United States, and the Soviet Union. Later other nations had also acceded to the agreement.

Hoy celebramos 61 años desde la firma del #TratadoAntartico en Washington, el 1° de diciembre de 1959. https://t.co/oIBxAMTC32#AntarcticaDay #DíadelaAntártida 🇦🇶 pic.twitter.com/rbAR6NhoCp — AntarcticTreaty (@AntarcticTreaty) December 1, 2020

2020 marks the 61st anniversary of the Antarctic Treaty and it was signed by nations whose scientists had been active in and around the continent during the International Geophysical Year (IGY) of 1957-58. The treaty did not deny or support national claims to territorial sovereignty in Antarctica, however, it did forbid all contracting parties from establishing military bases, carrying on military manoeuvres, testing any weapons, or disposing of radioactive wastes in the area.

The treaty encouraged the freedom of scientific investigation and the exchange of scientific information and personnel in the continent. Further, the treaty also bound its members indefinitely, with a review of its provisions possible after 30 years. In 1991, a protocol to the 1959 agreement was also signed. The treaty banned mineral and oil exploration for 50 years and included regulations for the protection of the Antarctic environment.

54 nations sign Antarctic Treaty

According to a press released by the Secretariat of the Antarctic Treaty, a total number of 54 nations are a part of the treaty now. Representatives from these countries meet regularly to exchange information and consult together on matters of common interest pertaining to the continent. During the meeting, parties also adopt measures regarding the use of Antarctica for peaceful purposes only, which include facilitation of scientific research and international cooperation, preservation and conservation of living resources, and other issues.

The press note read, “This year’s ATCM was originally scheduled to take place in Helsinki, Finland, from 25 May to 4 June, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, during this intersessional period Parties, Observers and Experts have continued discussions and submitted documents and reports in order to avoid overburdening the next meeting in France in June 202”.

