Armenia-Azerbaijan clash: Turkish Foreign minister slams calls for truce

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, on October 6, travelled to Baku in a show of solidarity with Azerbaijan amidst its ongoing conflict with Armenia. Ankara, which has a “considerable influence” over Azerbaijan has previously touted that the conflict could end only if “Armenian occupiers” withdraw from Nagorno Karabakh. The violent clash between the two former soviet nation has claimed nearly 250 lives since it begun on Spetember 27.

'But what will happen after that?'

Urging the international community to stand by Azerbaijan, Cavusoglu denounced the calls for a ceasefire. “Let''s have a cease-fire, OK, but what will happen after that? Will you be able to tell Armenia to immediately withdraw from Azerbaijan''s territory? Or are you able to draw up a solution for it to withdraw? No,” AP reported citing Cavusoglu. Addressing media reporters, the top diplomat also highlighted that Ankara had previously supported efforts for a peaceful resolution but “ Armenia has enjoyed the fruits of the occupation for 30 years.”

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opposed the involvement of US, France and Russia in the ongoing clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan. As the intercontinental ‘war’ intensified, world leaders called for an immediate ceasefire. However, Erdogan an ally of Azerbaijan stated that the only way to attain a ceasefire was if the “Armenian occupiers” withdrew from the contested area.

Addressing the Turkish Parliament, Erdogan asserted that the US, Russia and France had “neglected the problem” for nearly 30 years and it was “unacceptable” that they are now involved in a search for a ceasefire. Touting a solution, the 66-year-old said that a “lasting ceasefire” could only be achieved if “Armenian occupiers” withdraw from Nagorno Karabakh. Experts now fear that Erdogan's remark could fuel fire between Ankara and it NATO allies and could draw regional powers to the conflict.

The two former Soviet states are in an armed stand-off for years over the Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked region in the South Caucasus, and heavy clashes re-erupted on September 27, prompting fears of an all-out war. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan but it remains disputed because the region is controlled by ethnic Armenians.

