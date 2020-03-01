From Plastic Foil To Helmets: Chinese Comes Up With Innovative Ideas To Avoid Coronavirus

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, several people in China are coming up with innovative techniques to save themselves from the deadly disease. First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 50 countries since December 2019. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 2,800 and the National Health Commission also confirmed 573 new cases.

'Innovative techniques'

The total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 79,968 and more than 86,000 worldwide. Several netizens took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of people using plastic bags, bottles and motorbike helmets to keep the virus at bay. A taxi driver recently also took the internet by storm as he installed a plastic shield between the front and back seats of his car to isolate himself from the passengers.

This women is taking protection to the next level. SHE’S WEARING A PLASTIC BAG OVER HER HEAD. Save yourself from the virus perhaps, but risk suffocation in the process... #china #coronavirus #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/Dcz4SsG0Ud — Edward Lawrence (@EP_Lawrence) January 27, 2020

Poor folks trying all their might to stay alive when the government covers up #WuhanCoronavirus #Chernobyl pic.twitter.com/NXR52zrOCe — 🖐May justice prevail👆 (@lmschu_cp) January 27, 2020

Thanks #coronaviruschina for bringing us closer to the Sci-Fi future we all wanted to live in. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/mEbZqah74C — Fantastic Services (@Fantastic) February 4, 2020

How to make your own protective goggle if one day you have to. #coronaviruschina pic.twitter.com/GEoJ32Wzfg — helpful (@lifetree22) February 4, 2020

