From Plastic Foil To Helmets: Chinese Comes Up With Innovative Ideas To Avoid Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, several people in China are coming up with innovative techniques to save themselves from the deadly disease.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
plastic foil

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, several people in China are coming up with innovative techniques to save themselves from the deadly disease. First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 50 countries since December 2019. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 2,800 and the National Health Commission also confirmed 573 new cases. 

'Innovative techniques'

The total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 79,968 and more than 86,000 worldwide. Several netizens took to Twitter to post pictures and videos of people using plastic bags, bottles and motorbike helmets to keep the virus at bay. A taxi driver recently also took the internet by storm as he installed a plastic shield between the front and back seats of his car to isolate himself from the passengers.  

Published:
COMMENT
