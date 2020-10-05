Armenia Detains Foreign Citizens On Suspicion Of Espionage Amid Tensions With Azerbaijan

Amid heightened tensions with Azerbaijan, Armenia’s National Security Service has detained several foreign citizens on suspicion of espionage. According to a statement on the security service website, the detained foreign citizens are also suspected of trying to incite Armenian citizens to carry out espionage. Currently the National Security Service in trying to ascertain the identity of other foreign citizens or Armenian citizens that may have been involved.

Read: Armenian PM: Syrian Mercenaries, Turkish Army In War

Identity of suspected spies hidden

According to reports, Armenia’s released a statement on Sunday, October 4 saying, "We have received factual information on foreign citizens' collection of data about military equipment belonging to the Armenian armed forces, the transportation of weapons, the location of military units, as well as those mobilized under martial law and their size. On October 2, several foreign citizens were detained on suspicion of espionage and inciting Armenian citizens to conduct espionage”. But there has been no information on the number or the identity of those detained.

Read: Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Putin, Armenian PM Discuss Worsening Situation

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been embroiled in intense clashes over the contested republic of Nagorno-Karabakh since September 27. While the conflict between the two countries spans decades, fresh clashes erupted last month. The disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan but the region is controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Recently Azerbaijan declared an emergency in the border areas while Armenia has declared a nationwide emergency and urged media not to cover the conflict live as it could endanger military operations as well as civilian lives.

(With ANI inputs, Image: AP)

Read: Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Armenia Ready For Ceasefire Talks With International Mediators

Read: Armenia Calls On Media Outlets To Stop Broadcasting Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Live