Artist Born Without Hands Creates Beautiful Artworks With His Feet, Watch Video

A man from Chhattisgarh, who was born without hands, is inspiring many with his exceptional artwork. A video shared on Twitter by IAS Officer Priyanka Shukla shows Gokaran Patil working on a painting with his brush gripped firmly between his toes. While Shukla praised Patil for his ‘hard work’, she also informed that the artist is hearing-impaired as well.

While sharing the motivational video, Shukla wrote, "Painting in this video, Mr. Gokaran Patil, Artist of Chhattisgarh - is hearing impaired and does not even have a hand - yet he is constantly moving forward with his hard work!”

The IAS Officer also shared a series of pictures of his ‘beautiful creations’ and wrote, “Mr Patil is definitely a big inspiration for all those who give up on small problems of life!”

Netizens call Patil a ‘diligent human’

Patil’s inspiring story has won hearts on the internet. Since shared, the video has been viewed over 61,000 times and the images of his ‘beautiful composition’ have been liked hundreds of times. While some users called his artwork ‘marvellous’, others wrote, “Nothing is impossible today in front of diligent humans”. One internet user-added, "Oh my god.. superb outstanding.. no words to say for his kind devotion to achieve his goal”.

The precious art✌️🙏

We can't compares with markets artists. — Vidya Sagar✍️ (@VidyaSa90558928) June 29, 2020

Wow amazing. What an inspiring soul, God bless him. — IamBHARAT (@realind68875735) June 29, 2020

Wow amazing.... Very very talented boy.... God bless him 😍😍 — Rajiva Shukla (@shuklabib33) June 29, 2020

These are so very beautiful — Sumit Jindal (@edujindal) June 29, 2020

Kahne ke liye shabd nahin dil aur aankh donon bhar aaye — Sukhbir Singh (@Sukhbir99186735) June 29, 2020

Beautiful painting 🖼 Salute — Kavita rani🧢 (@ranikavita01) June 29, 2020

Outstanding 👏👍 👍👍 — Vaishnaw (@vaishnawsingh) June 29, 2020

