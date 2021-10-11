As US Unemployment Rate Drops Below 5%, Joe Biden Says Over 6 Lakh Jobs Created Per Month

Bolstering the achievements of his government, the United States President Joe Biden on Sunday, October 10, said that an average of 6,00,000 new jobs have been created every month since his party came to power. While addressing a press briefing in the White House, President claimed that the unemployment rate dropped below 5% for the first time since the pandemic hit the country (March 2020). Biden appreciated the hard work of the American people that has lead to the development. "An average of 600,000 new jobs have been created every month since we took office. Jobs are up, wages are up, and unemployment is down," said President Biden.

This progress is attributed to the hard work and resilience of the American people, who are battling through this pandemic," said Biden.

Further, he reiterated that the September employment report exhibits "great progress" in making the US economy back on track after a year and a half of COVID-19 pandemic disruption. "In the past three months, we've seen a drop of 1.3 million long-term unemployed people. That's the largest three-month fall in long-term unemployment since we started keeping records in 1948. More to do, but great progress," added Biden in remarks at the White House following the Labor Department's release of monthly jobs numbers earlier in the day.

Biden appeals to Americans to get vaccinated

Apart from releasing the employment status of the country, the US President appealed to the Americans to get vaccinated in order to support the country's economy. "A strong bipartisan majority of Americans support vaccinations. They know it isn't about politics, it's about life and death. It's about looking out for one another. It's about being patriotic, doing the right things. Folks, vaccination requirements work," said President Biden. "We have a plan. We have the tools. We are using them and making progress. We just have to finish the job."

Biden's 'Build Back Better Agenda' campaign

Earlier last month, President Biden, shared his idea behind the 'Build Back Better Agenda' and said that the economy has worked great for those who are holding the topmost positions in the country, whereas the hardworking people who gave their best to build America were always cut out of the deal. According to the US president, the initiative would help middle-class families to prosper in a better way. The White House in an official statement said, "President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda means a fair tax system and once-in-a-generation investments in workers and working families. It’s time to Build Back Better." The US president said that the rich are getting richer, and working people are paying the price. He said that the wealthier people of the country have become more prosperous after the COVID-19 pandemic whereas the poor and the middle-class families who were the worst affected during the deadly pandemic were struggling to pay for the food.

