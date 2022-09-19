As Women In Iran Fight Against Hijab, Know About History Of Headscarf Protests Since 2008

Quick links:
Image: AP
Iran is witnessing massive protests in several parts of the country after a young woman died in police custody in Tehran earlier this week. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, and she was arrested by the "morality police" who claimed that she was not wearing the hijab (headscarf) properly. According to reports, hundreds of women took to the streets to protest the death of Amini as well as the hijab diktat of the Iranian government. Notably, Amini was arrested on September 13 after the country's so-called “morality police” found "something wrong" with her headscarf, The Associated Press reported.
According to reports, some female protestors cut off their hair and burned their hijabs as a symbolic act of dissent against the strict Iranian law requiring women above the age of seven years to wear religious headscarves. The protestors also chanted anti-government slogans and called for the removal of the "dictator government".
Girls in Iran revolt & publicly remove their Hijabs in protest against brutal murder of #MahsaAmini a 22 yr old Girl,Killed by Moral Police demons 4 not wearing Hijab. Girls lead revolution against Forced #Hijab Compulsion & Cruelty inflicted on them by Extremist Radical Monsters pic.twitter.com/KzCdFIihSz— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) September 17, 2022
It should be noted that the headscarf has been mandatory for women in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code. The force has been severely criticised in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women.
Since 2008, Iran has witnessed several protests against the headscarf diktat. However, Iranian hardliners have demanded serious punishments for women who flout the hijab law in spite of demonstrations.