As Women In Iran Fight Against Hijab, Know About History Of Headscarf Protests Since 2008

Iran is witnessing massive protests in several parts of the country after a young woman died in police custody in Tehran earlier this week. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, and she was arrested by the "morality police" who claimed that she was not wearing the hijab (headscarf) properly. According to reports, hundreds of women took to the streets to protest the death of Amini as well as the hijab diktat of the Iranian government. Notably, Amini was arrested on September 13 after the country's so-called “morality police” found "something wrong" with her headscarf, The Associated Press reported.

According to reports, some female protestors cut off their hair and burned their hijabs as a symbolic act of dissent against the strict Iranian law requiring women above the age of seven years to wear religious headscarves. The protestors also chanted anti-government slogans and called for the removal of the "dictator government".

It should be noted that the headscarf has been mandatory for women in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and members of the morality police enforce the strict dress code. The force has been severely criticised in recent years over its treatment of people, especially young women.

Since 2008, Iran has witnessed several protests against the headscarf diktat. However, Iranian hardliners have demanded serious punishments for women who flout the hijab law in spite of demonstrations.

Timeline of protests against Hijab in Iran

2007: A 27-year-old medical student was arrested on the charges of violating the hijab law. She was later declared dead in police custody.

2008: A number of clashes erupted over the hijab at Tehran University's School of Arts.

2018: A number of women were violently beaten in public for allegedly not wearing hijab properly.

2019: A teenage girl, without a hijab, was arrested for playing with water at a water park.

2021: Several women were arrested by the "morality police" using a snare pole.

2022: Reza Moradkhani, a former member of the Iranian National Boxing Team, was shot dead in April. The incident started when his wife, Maria Arefi, was issued a warning and reprimanded by the morality police for wearing a headscarf improperly.

2022: A video of Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist, arguing with another lady who was enforcing the rule on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral on June 15. Rashno was later arrested and beaten by police.

2022: 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody after being detained by "morality police" on September 16.

