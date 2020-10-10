At Auschwitz Camps, 800 Romani Children Were Systematically Murdered On This Day In 1944

On this day in 1944, at least 800 Romani children were systematically murdered at Auschwitz, including more than 100 boys who aged between 9 and 14 years. Like Jews, the Romani people were also subjected to brutal treatment during Adolf Hitler’s regime. From being called the “carriers of disease” to “unreliable elements who can not be put to useful work”, as per existing records, at least 1.5 million Romani people were murdered by the Nazis. Eventually, in 1950, the Romani people attempted to gain compensation for their years of suffering along with other victims of the Holocaust.

However, as per reports, they were denied anything from the German government because according to the administration the Romani people were prosecuted by Nazis “not for any racial reason but because of an asocial and criminal record.” Despite getting no compensation, on October 10, 1944, history recorded the systematic murder of at least 800 children in Auschwitz, which was basically a group of camps. From smaller “satellite” camps to others, these camps were designated at I, II, and III.

Charlotte Salomon was murdered this day in 1943

Charlotte Salomon, a German-Jewish artist famous for creating an autobiographical series of paintings, was murdered on this day in 1943. Her work included at least 769 paintings that were created between 1941 and 1943 in southern France when she was hiding from the Nazis. However, in October 1943 she was captured and later deported to Auschwitz. In the concentration camps, Salomon and her unborn child were gassed to death by the Nazis.

Decades after her death, a Parisian published released Saloman’s 19-page confession to the fatal poisoning of her grandfather. However, her extraordinary work of art is till date credited to be unique as it tells in great detail, the story of her friends and family. From political background to internal life, the series of individual paintings showcased all kinds of emotions Saloman faced during the time. Her work is originally called, Leben? oder Theater?

Image: Auschwitz camps/ representative-Unsplash