This Day That Year Oct 9: Aishwarya Rai 'glad' About #MeToo Gaining Momentum & Other News

From celebrity tweets to trailer launches,Bollywood is always buzzing with activities. On this day too, several stories made headlines. Here's a compilation of such news events which made headlines in 2019 and 2018, on this particular day.

This Day That Year, October 9

2019

Ayushmann Khurrana hailed as "the next big thing" in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana has been delivering hit films back to back. Along with delivering blockbuster films, the actor has also been winning the audience’s hearts. So far, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered 14 films out of which 8 have turned out to be blockbusters, making him the next big thing in Bollywood. According to Financial Express, Ayushmann Khurrana's films from Vicky Donor to Bala, have been commercially successful films, making him the 'next big thing' in Bollywood.

Also Read: Netizen Asks Abhishek Bachchan If He Has 'hash'; Actor Replies Scathingly Amid NCB's Probe

Kiara Advani starts shoot for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Last year, on this day, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan kick-started shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to the original film Bhool Bhulaiya. The original film starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was supposed to release in July 2020, but the dates have been pushed due to the pandemic.

Also Read: Did You Know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Enjoyed A Lot Of Perks On 'Jodhaa Akbar' Sets?

2018

Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wishes for 'chuckmaster'

Chuckmasta Sippy happy birthday brother. ðŸ¤— @rohansippy — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 9, 2018

In 2018, actor Abhishek Bachchan wished director Rohan Sippy on his birthday on this day in 2018. Rohan Sippy is a popular filmmaker in Bollywood and also a dear friend of Abhishek Bachchan. Bachchan Jr and Rohan Sippy worked together for the film Bluffmaster. Abhishek Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to wish the 'Chuckmaster' on his birthday.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Called Out For Having More Followers Than Prachi Desai, See His Reply

Aishwarya Rai on #MeToo movement

The #MeToo movement had gained momentum in 2018 when several women came out and spoke about sexual harassment at workplaces. Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came in support of the movement and was glad that the movement was gaining momentum in India. The Bollywood diva also stepped forward and lend her support to women who opened up about incidents of sexual harrasment at work place.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan Comes Up With An Intriguing Answer To Anand Mahindra's Puzzle

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.