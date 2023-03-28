At Least 9 Dead And 74 Injured As Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Rip Through Afghanistan

Downpours and subsequent flooding in various parts of Afghanistan have resulted in the death of at least nine people in the country, according to TOLO News. A Taliban official in the Natural Disasters management department said that 74 people have been wounded in the floods that have swept 23 provinces of Afghanistan.

Furthermore, almost 1,800 houses have been damaged and more than 20,000 acres of land meant for agricultural purposes has been ruined. "In 23 provinces 9 people have died, 74 people were injured and 1,778 houses were destroyed," said Mohammad Abas Akhund.

Several locals have narrated their ordeal. Last week, Raz Mohammad, a resident of the Zari district, said that he was unable to preserve his cherished household items. "Nothing has remained for us, we were not able to save our home belongings and we saved people by using ropes in the water," he said.

Others have desperately appealed to the Taliban to provide help. "We request help us so that our people do not perish," said Aman Ali, another individual affected by the flooding. Recently, nine Afghan provinces have been deeply impacted by the extreme weather conditions, including Nuristan, Zabul, Nangarhar, Kunar, Faryab, Balkh, Uruzgan, Nimroz, and Laghman.

Afghanistan troubled by Taliban, downpours, and a 6.5 earthquake

According to Ministry of Disaster Management spokesperson Shafiullah Rahimi, over 750 homes have been partially or completely destroyed due to heavy rainfall, snow, and flooding. He said that the government is relentlessly supplying essential items like food, tents, and sleeping blankets to the affected families.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan was hit by a strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake last week. At least two people died, and about 20 sustained injuries. “Unfortunately, there could be more casualties as the quake was so powerful, in most parts of the country. All hospitals and health facilities are ready to save lives of people," said public health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman Amar, according to the Associated Press.