Strong 6.6 Earthquake In Afghanistan Kills At Least Three People, More Casualties Feared

The strong earthquake that rattled Afghanistan on the night of Tuesday has killed at least three people and wounded 44, according to Khaama Press, which cited the country's Public Health Ministry. The quake, which measured 6.6 magnitude on the Richter scale, was felt in various parts of the country, as well as in neighbouring nations like Pakistan. It is likely that the country could witness its death toll rise, especially in the provinces of Laghman, Takhar and Badakhshan.

"There could be more casualties as the quake was so powerful in most parts of the country," ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman told the local outlet. As per reports, the casualties mainly occurred due to house roofs collapsing, thus crushing people underneath.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 21-03-2023, 22:17:27 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 156 Km ,Location: 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan

Quake jolts Pakistan

The earthquake also struck Pakistan, with tremors seeping all the way to northern India. In Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, over 200 people were taken to hospitals, according to Pakistani emergency services spokesperson Bilal Faizi.

“These terrified people collapsed, and some of them collapsed because of the shock of the earthquake,” he told the Associated Press, adding that most people were discharged after seeking treatment at the hospital. In some mountainous regions, the quake triggered landslides, bringing traffic to a complete halt. According to AP, the earthquake killed at least 13 people in total in both the countries.

Preliminary data indicated the earthquake hit 77 kilometers southeast of Afghanistan's Fayzabad city. The disaster comes merely three days after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit the city. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 06:51:03 IST, Lat: 37.04 & Long: 72.96, Depth: 105 Km, Location: 213km E of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS said in a tweet.