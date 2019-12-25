The Debate
'Attack On Burkina Faso Army Camp Kills Seven Soldiers, 80 Jihadists Neutralized': Army

Rest of the World News

A jihadi attack was carried out on an army base in northern Burkina Faso killing seven soldiers. The retaliation by the armed forces neutralized 80 terrorists

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Burkina Faso base

A terrorist attack was carried out on an army base in northern Burkina Faso killing seven soldiers. The retaliation by the armed forces neutralized 80 terrorists, the armed forces of Burkina Faso said on Tuesday. The attack is the lastest since the terrorist violence began in 2015.

Over 100 jihadists on motorbikes attacked the army base camp 

The army chief of staff said in a statement that the attack on the base in Arbinda was carried out by more than 100 terrorists on motorbikes and lasted for several hours. As per an international daily, 35 civilians mostly women have been killed in the attack. The Islamist terrorist insurgency spread over from Mali; guerilla attacks, suicide bombings and landmines have killed hundreds.

Burkina Faso is a landlocked country in West Africa. It is surrounded by six countries. Mali to the north, Niger to the east, Benin to the southeast, Togo and Ghana to the south and Ivory Coast to the southwest. Formerly known as the Republic of Upper Volta (1958–1984), the country was renamed "Burkina Faso" on 4 August 1984 by then-President Thomas Sankara and its citizens are called as Burkinabe.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

