Australia: 9-year-old Bullied Boy Cancels Disneyland Trip To Donate $475k To Charity

A nine-year-old Australian boy, who had been a victim of bullying will now donate thousands of dollars to charity rather than a trip to Disneyland. After a distressing video showing the boy, Quaden Bayles asking for a rope to kill himself took the internet by storm, comedian Brad Williams had started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Quaden's trip to Disneyland. Eventually, the video which was posted by the his mother, Yarraka Bayles was viewed by millions and the page raised US $475,000. However, according to international reports, Quaden's mother has decided to donate it all to charity.

International media reports have quoted Quaden's aunt saying that the money raised by the GoFundMe page would be used to charities. She further added that like every kid, Quaden also wanted to visit Disneyland and get away from the distressing life of being bullied over his appearance, however, Yarraka wanted to 'get back to the real issue' because many lives have been claimed by suicide.

She has reportedly decided that the money should go to community organisations that 'really need it'. The mother who seemed helpless while shooting the video of her child talking about suicide confessed that she wanted to take him to Disneyland but, their 'community would far off benefit' from the money.

The video, which now has been deleted, was posted by Yarraka Bayles showing her son, Quaden Bayles crying in agony and wanting to die. The video rocked the internet and was viewed by more than 18 million people. Soon after the clip was posted on various social media platforms, Hollywood rallied behind the little Quaden whose mother felt “helpless” in the face of constant bullying.

Yarraka has deactivated Facebook account

Many internet users have shown their support for the nine-year-old who had gone suicidal. However, Yarraka has now apparently deactivated her account with the escalating backlash over her shooting the video and other false accusations about Quaden not really being a nine-year-old. Some people have also started mounting criticism over the Bayles family who supposedly have more money but others have stood in support of them as they talked about bullying “and nothing else”.

From celebrities to friends and families, netizens worldwide united to show support to the little boy and shared their thoughts with Hugh Jackman saying 'Quaden has a friend in him'. Yarraka, who said that she is “tired” of dealing with such issues “every single day”, wanted to generate awareness on the “impacts of bullying”. In the five-minute video, the Brisbane resident further said that “this could be your kid”.

