'Stand With Quaden': 9-year-old Bully Victim Invited For MMA Lessons By Experts

The founder and chairman of ONE Championship, the biggest MMA company in Asia, Chatri Sityodtong has invited the nine-year-old victim of bullying who had gone suicidal, for MMA lessons. The video showing a nine-year-old boy asking his mother for a rope to kill himself had taken the internet by storm and fueled angered in millions against bullying and its impact. In the wake of effects of constant bullying, Sityodtong not only showed support to Quaden but also said, “we are one”.

The video, which now has been deleted, was posted by Yarraka Bayles showing her son, Quaden Bayles crying in agony and wanting to die. The video rocked the internet and was viewed by more than 18 million people. Soon after the clip was posted on various social media platforms, Hollywood rallied behind the little Quaden whose mother felt “helpless” in the face of constant bullying.

Many internet users have shown their support for the nine-year-old who had gone suicidal. However, Yarraka has now apparently deactivated her account with the escalating backlash over her shooting the video and other false accusations about Quaden not really being a nine-year-old. Some people have also started mounting criticism over the Bayles family who supposedly have more money but others have stood in support of the family as they talked about bullying “and nothing else”.

Hollywood supports Quaden

From celebrities to friends and families, netizens worldwide united to show support to the little boy and shared their thoughts with Hugh Jackman saying 'Quaden has a friend in him'. Yarraka, who said that she is “tired” of dealing with such issues “every single day”, wanted to generate awareness on the “impacts of bullying”. In nearly five minutes, the Brisbane resident further said that “this could be your kid”.

Hey there son,

Much love to you&your family. Stay strong. You're an example to all, every one of us out in the world. You live this life you have. You can can live it strong&happy. Myself&my children have gained strength from u.

U are so powerful to me. YOU ARE A GIANT AMONG MEN. https://t.co/6t0Vr3vOIT — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 20, 2020

