Australia: Animal Shelters See Rise In Abandoned Pets During Holiday Season

Animal shelters in Australia have witnessed an increase in pets being abandoned during the holiday season. According to reports, these animal shelters are of the opinion that families are leaving behind their pets because they do not want to pay for expensive kennels or short-term accommodations for their pets.

Rising trend in Australia

While talking to a local media outlet, vice-president of Australian Animal Protection Society, Sue Thompson, said that it is a common occurrence that people who plan a foreign holiday do not want to pay a lot of money for kennels and ultimately end up leaving their pets at animal shelters. She said that in a few cases people try to adopt their pet back once they come back from their vacations, adding that is something she would never allow.

Thompson said that even though a kennel is an expensive proposition, it should be thought of as a viable option by families planning a vacation in the holiday season. She said that a few people leave lots of food and water for their pet, thinking that it will sustain them but such an action can turn out to be detrimental for these animals.

A representative from Lost Dogs Home, Fae Pawley said that there had been a spike in the number of animals being abandoned at its shelter in the northern part of Melbourne. Pawley said that they will always welcome animals during the holiday season as their abandonment was becoming a regular occurrence during this season.

Pawley said that a few families leave their gates open or let their pets run away, knowing that they will be picked up by rangers who will take them to shelters and this mainly happens because families do not wish to pay required fees of the kennels. She further added that fines issued by the council are almost equivalent to the boarding fees of Kennels so families should not be hesitant to pay up.

Fines for abandoning pets

According to reports, if dogs are picked up by council rangers and are taken to the Lost Dogs Home, then the respective owners are charged an initial fee of $65 followed by per-day fees of $15. However, people who own cats are charged an initial fee of $30 followed by per-day fees of $15. Also, it is mandatory for the animals to have microchips and be registered with the council before they are released from the compound.

