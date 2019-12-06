Little 'family Photo' Of 17 Pets Posing Together Melts Hearts

A woman from Corwen, Wales has done what seems to be an impossible task for any pet owner. 30-year-old Kathy Smith got all of her 17 pets together to pose for the camera for a perfect family picture. In the photo, eight dogs and nine cats all in the same frame can be seen posing for the camera without any disruption.

Read: Lil Bub's Caretaker Is Adamant That The Pet's Final Resting Place Will Be In Space!

A rare picture

Family PAW-trait: Kathy Smith of Wales gets all 17 of her pets to pose for photo. Note the gray Maine coon sitting by the white dog. pic.twitter.com/IYxNTU3fcM — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) December 3, 2019

According to Kathy, she had to offer a bribe to make all her pets sit together on one sofa for a picture. Kathy reportedly offered to treat the dogs if they sit on the couch together, which was the easy part. But what was difficult was to get all her cats to sit together before she could capture them in one frame. Kathy had tried to attempt the stunt before but she failed every time. Kathy got lucky with this rare picture as all her pets sat together to pose for the camera.

Read: Pet Dog Sets Owner's House On Fire After It Accidentally Turned On Microwave

Kathy initially called her eight dogs - Ruby, Ben, Max, Sheba, Teddy, Rio, Storm, and Mishka and offered them to treat if they sit on the couch for some time. She then called her nine cats and made them sit on the same couch before rushing back to get her camera and clicking the picture. What is so rare in the picture is that a grey Maine coon is sitting in front of a white dog that took the internet by storm.

Read: British Ecological Society Announces Best Images Of 'Capturing Ecology' Competition

Kathy is an avid animal lover as she pets and cares for creatures after rescuing them. Apart from the eight dogs and nine cats in the picture, Kathy also has a hedgehog, fish and four budgies which makes her home a mini sanctuary. Kathy calls her home "quite chaotic" and said that she is very happy to capture them all in one single frame. Kathy loves all her pets equally and was thrilled to make them sit together despite it being a difficult task.

Read: Dad's Apologetic Conversation After 'losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster Is Winning Hearts

