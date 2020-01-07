Steve Irwin's Family Rescues Over 90,000 Animals From Australia's Bushfire Crisis

The Irwin family is continuing Australian animal enthusiast and TV personality's legacy of rescuing all the wildlife who is in danger. Amid the Australian bushfire crisis, Steve Irwin's wife- Terri, daughter- Bindi and son- Robert have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals trapped in the fire. Irwin was known for hosting the popular series ‘The Crocodile Hunter’.
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼
The Irwin family took to Instagram and shared the pictures of the rescued animals.
This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild. Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support - with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever.
‘Bear’ is one of the hundreds of baby fruit bats that lost their homes in the horrific NSW fires. We’re doing our best to treat every animal we can - but unfortunately millions of other creatures are not as lucky as this little guy. Thank you to all of the firefighters on the frontline - if you want to help, please support local fire crews . You can find out more about our wildlife hospital and how to donate at wildlifewarriors.org
Thank you for your kind comments. @AustraliaZoo is safe from the bushfires however we are incredibly busy helping to treat wildlife who have been badly hurt during these devastating times. If you would like to lend a hand, the local fire stations could sure use donations as they are working so hard to keep everyone safe. ❤️ One of our team members is currently fundraising to construct drinking stations on our conservation property due to the critical drought. You can find his fundraiser by visiting the link in my bio. Together we can make a difference to help our planet in this time of devastation.
Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼
The raging bushfires in Australia had turned so intense that even the firefighters had warned on December 17 that they would not be able to contain it. Firefighters have attempted to put out and contain more than 120 fires across New South Wales (NSW), including a 60 kilometres firefront northwest of Sydney. This fire is one many of which might be burning since November. The flames have destroyed hundreds of homes and burned millions of acres of bushland.
Most of the blazes are concentrated across Australia's east coast yet the hot weather has ignited firefronts in other parts. In Sydney, the doctors had issued a warning after a sudden rise in the number of people getting admitted to the casualty section. Further, the administration had declared a ‘Public Health Emergency’ due to the smoke that is choking the metropolitan city.
