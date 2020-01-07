Steve Irwin's Family Rescues Over 90,000 Animals From Australia's Bushfire Crisis

The Irwin family is continuing Australian animal enthusiast and TV personality's legacy of rescuing all the wildlife who is in danger. Amid the Australian bushfire crisis, Steve Irwin's wife- Terri, daughter- Bindi and son- Robert have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals trapped in the fire. Irwin was known for hosting the popular series ‘The Crocodile Hunter’.

About the rescue

The Irwin family took to Instagram and shared the pictures of the rescued animals.

Australia's Bushfire Crisis

The raging bushfires in Australia had turned so intense that even the firefighters had warned on December 17 that they would not be able to contain it. Firefighters have attempted to put out and contain more than 120 fires across New South Wales (NSW), including a 60 kilometres firefront northwest of Sydney. This fire is one many of which might be burning since November. The flames have destroyed hundreds of homes and burned millions of acres of bushland.

Most of the blazes are concentrated across Australia's east coast yet the hot weather has ignited firefronts in other parts. In Sydney, the doctors had issued a warning after a sudden rise in the number of people getting admitted to the casualty section. Further, the administration had declared a ‘Public Health Emergency’ due to the smoke that is choking the metropolitan city.

