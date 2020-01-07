The Debate
Steve Irwin's Family Rescues Over 90,000 Animals From Australia's Bushfire Crisis

Rest of the World News

Amid the Australian bushfire crisis, Steve Irwin's wife- Terri, daughter- Bindi and son- Robert have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals trapped in the fire

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australia

The Irwin family is continuing Australian animal enthusiast and TV personality's legacy of rescuing all the wildlife who is in danger. Amid the Australian bushfire crisis, Steve Irwin's wife- Terri, daughter- Bindi and son- Robert have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals trapped in the fire. Irwin was known for hosting the popular series ‘The Crocodile Hunter’. 

About the rescue

The Irwin family took to Instagram and shared the pictures of the rescued animals. 

 

 

 

Read: Model raises $700k for Australia Bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

Read: Ways to help people and animals affected by bushfires in Australia

Australia's Bushfire Crisis

The raging bushfires in Australia had turned so intense that even the firefighters had warned on December 17 that they would not be able to contain it. Firefighters have attempted to put out and contain more than 120 fires across New South Wales (NSW), including a 60 kilometres firefront northwest of Sydney. This fire is one many of which might be burning since November. The flames have destroyed hundreds of homes and burned millions of acres of bushland.

Read: Australia bushfires: Netizens 'salute' firefighters, pray for their families

Most of the blazes are concentrated across Australia's east coast yet the hot weather has ignited firefronts in other parts. In Sydney, the doctors had issued a warning after a sudden rise in the number of people getting admitted to the casualty section. Further, the administration had declared a ‘Public Health Emergency’ due to the smoke that is choking the metropolitan city.

Read: Bombay HC raps NMMC over mangroves, cites Australian bushfire

Published:
COMMENT
