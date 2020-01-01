Before And After Pics Show Devastation By Bushfires In Australia

Bushfires in Australia have engulfed more than 200 homes and around 5 million hectares of land. At least 43 homes have been destroyed in East Gippsland, Victoria, while another 176 have been lost in New South Wales. Recently, Australian officials confirmed the death of another two people by fires in New South Wales (NSW), bringing the fire-linked death toll to 12.

Apocalyptic scenes

Beach towns like Cobargo, Batemans Bay, Mallacoota which attracted hundreds of tourists every year have been transformed into apocalyptic scenes. Amid the stress and anxiety prevailing across the Island nation, some dramatic before and after pictures have emerged which reveal the true horror brought by the blaze.

Cobargo

Cobargo, a village with a population of 776 people in New South Wales have been severely affected by the fire crisis. Photos of Cobargo’s main street before and after the fires swept through the town show the extent of the damage. People took to with social media to share pictures of the quaint main street which now has been totally destroyed.

How about these stunning before and after shots of Cobargo in NSW? #bushfirecrisis https://t.co/pvv9L09bhU pic.twitter.com/rKdGo5A2qh — Clayton Goode (@clayton_goode) December 31, 2019

The Main Street of Cobargo has been completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/3Cqw9GzuTs — AtticusThomas (@AtticusThomas) December 31, 2019

Mallacoota

The town in Victoria saw the worse. On Tuesday morning, the sky turned dark red turning it into dramatic. Up to 4,000 people spent New Year’s Eve trapped on a beach in the town as bushfires raged through the area.

10:30am update from Dad at the wharf in Mallacoota - “fire front not far away” #Mallacoota #bushfirecrisis pic.twitter.com/MvgeiZqujM — bluesfestblues (@bluesfestblues) December 30, 2019

Genoa

The historic Genoa Bridge which was built between 1926 and 1928 by noted engineer Riccardo Morandi on the Genoa river in Victoria was engulfed by fires on the new year’s eve.

Batemans Bay

The South Coast of NSW has been seriously affected by the fires, with pictures shared on social media revealing an eerie, blackened sky as smoke enveloped the communities of Batemans Bay, Merimbula, Corrigans Beach and many other regions. The locals and the tourists both alike are fleeing to the beach to avoid the flames.

Corrigans Beach just turned incredibly dark and red. Photo doesn’t do it justice. Terrifying. Not sure if we are even safe here (by the beach) anymore. The town of Batemans Bay, 20,000 people, is on fire. #NSWfires pic.twitter.com/83grVddl1s — Ellie Morello (@elliebmorello) December 31, 2019

This is the view today compared to the same time last year where we’re staying in Merimbula with our in-laws for our summer holiday. We can hear firefighting helicopters landing at the airport below but cannot see a thing #NSWfires pic.twitter.com/2JqP2HbfTH — Fiona Purcell (@FiPurcell) December 31, 2019

About an hour ago in Batehaven, Batemans Bay. Lost power and internet for an hour. Preparing to run to the beach with wet towels around our faces (along with thousands of others) if fire takes us here. Nowhere is safe. pic.twitter.com/NMS13nTptx — Ellie Morello (@elliebmorello) December 31, 2019

