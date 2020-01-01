The Debate
Before And After Pics Show Devastation By Bushfires In Australia

Rest of the World News

Dramatic before and after pictures have surfaced showing the damage by bushfires in southern Australia. The fire has engulfed the life of 12 people till now.

Before and after

Bushfires in Australia have engulfed more than 200 homes and around 5 million hectares of land. At least 43 homes have been destroyed in East Gippsland, Victoria, while another 176 have been lost in New South Wales. Recently, Australian officials confirmed the death of another two people by fires in New South Wales (NSW), bringing the fire-linked death toll to 12.

Apocalyptic scenes

Beach towns like Cobargo, Batemans Bay, Mallacoota which attracted hundreds of tourists every year have been transformed into apocalyptic scenes. Amid the stress and anxiety prevailing across the Island nation, some dramatic before and after pictures have emerged which reveal the true horror brought by the blaze.

Cobargo

Cobargo, a village with a population of 776 people in New South Wales have been severely affected by the fire crisis. Photos of Cobargo’s main street before and after the fires swept through the town show the extent of the damage. People took to with social media to share pictures of the quaint main street which now has been totally destroyed. 

Mallacoota 

The town in Victoria saw the worse. On Tuesday morning, the sky turned dark red turning it into dramatic. Up to 4,000 people spent New Year’s Eve trapped on a beach in the town as bushfires raged through the area.

Genoa

The historic Genoa Bridge which was built between 1926 and 1928 by noted engineer Riccardo Morandi on the Genoa river in Victoria was engulfed by fires on the new year’s eve.

 

Batemans Bay

The South Coast of NSW has been seriously affected by the fires, with pictures shared on social media revealing an eerie, blackened sky as smoke enveloped the communities of Batemans Bay, Merimbula, Corrigans Beach and many other regions. The locals and the tourists both alike are fleeing to the beach to avoid the flames. 

