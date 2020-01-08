Australia: Cat Presumed Dead Returns Home Amid Raging Bushfires

Cat who went missing amid the Australian bushfires in New South Wales has returned home after seven days with a minor injury in its ear. Ben Symonds, who owned the feline was left devastated when seven days of search mission did not provide any results. Following the lack of evidence, Symonds and his family presumed the cat to be dead.

No injuries found

Symonds along with his family had to evacuate their home in Baga Valley after bushfires swept through their neighbourhood. As the family was in the middle of the evacuation, their two cats Angel and Mickey left the house. After the fire was doused the family returned to their homes only to find the cats still missing. But in an interesting turn of events, one of the pet returned home leaving the family ecstatic. Angel has also been taken to a veterinary doctor and no injuries have found.

With Australia still being plagued by raging wildfires, the country's defence forces have been asked to dig mass graves for all those animals who have been killed by the fires. The decision was taken to avoid a potential biosecurity hazard. According to reports, the wildfires have claimed the lives of half a billion animals with shocking pictures showing the grim reality in Australia.

Australia's agricultural minister Bridget McKenzie said that the majority of the animals who died, add up to the livestock of the country. McKenzie also said that the carcasses of the dead animals could result in a biosecurity risk and that is why the Australian defence force has been tasked with digging mass graves to bury a large number of animals who have died. While talking to an international media outlet, McKenzie said that it is about to get to active burning grounds and dispose of the animal carcasses in the correct way.

The agricultural minister further asked the Veterinary doctors to put sick and dying animals to sleep. McKenzie further added that she had 100 vets at her disposal and had offered them to the state agricultural ministers. She was of the opinion that states such as New South Wales (NSW), Victoria and South Australia will be taking her up on the offer of Vets for the euthanisation of dying and sick animals.