Cat Travels 130 Miles In Car's Engine, Rescued After People Hear 'meows'

In a strange turn of events, a cat trapped in the car’s bonnet travelled from Birmingham to London. The feline who had probably stuck into the bonnet to protect itself from low temperatures set out on the 130-mile trip when the unaware driver decided to celebrate Christmas in UK’s capital.

"Meow"

However, he discovered the feline after people told him that they heard meowing sounds coming from his car which was parked in a building. To the driver’s surprise, when he opened the car’s bonnet, he found the trapped and traumatised cat. Following the incident, people took the poor animal to London’s Celia Hammond Animal trust which is now appealing to the real owner to come forward. The staff of the organisation are continuously checking the lost pet’s website in Birmingham. The picture of the cat which was posted on their Facebook page has received hundreds of shares from people in a hope to find the owner.

Miss Hammond, the founder of the trust said the cat appeared to be a pet though no microchip was found. She further said that it was unhurt but frightened. Talking about its whereabouts she added that they have no idea where the cat has come from at all. The people who found the cat were more interested in getting the cat safe and did not ask the car driver where he had come from in Birmingham and that it would be great if she could find the owner.

Last month, Clayton Fire department rescued a cat after its head got stuck inside a food can. According to the sequence of events posted by the fire department on Facebook, the officials said that they were dispatched by 911 after a passerby notified them of a cat having its head stuck in a food can. In the post, the department further added that its rescue team arrived quickly and safely cut open the can and freed the cat.

