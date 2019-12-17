Australia: Firefighters Issues Warning After Bushfire Spread Beyond Containment

The raging bushfires in Australia have turned so intense that even the firefighters have warned on December 17 that they would not be able to contain it. They further told the media the situation is going to deteriorate this week as some 100 fires remain ablaze. As a result, areas in and around New South Wales are precited to touch 40-degree Celcius by Wednesday. Authorities warned locals near existing blazes that fires could spread.

NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers told the media that people should be under any illusion. The Fire Department is incapable of dousing such huge fires, he stated. He warned that the people in these areas have no way out and will have to brace themselves for what is about to come.

Bushfire devastation

More than 120 fires across NSW are being battled by the firefighters including a 60 kilometres firefront northwest of Sydney, one many of which might be burning since November. By now the flames have engulfed six people, destroyed more than 680 homes and burned nearly 3 million acres of bushland. Most of the blazes are concentrated across Australia's east coast yet the hot weather has ignited firefronts in other parts. Fortunately, Western Australia is out of the threat due to cooler weather, said the authorities. In Sydney, the doctors have issued a warning after a sudden rise in the number of people getting admitted to the casualty section. The administration has declared a ‘Public Health Emergency’ due to the smoke choking the metropolitan city.

Australian govt under pressure

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure and critics blame him for not doing enough for the country. Yet he has defended his government's policies. On the other hand, some former firefighters chiefs say Australia must abandon its existing strategy that puts the main responsibility for extinguishing blazes in the hands of state and territory governments. Peter Dunn, the former Emergency Services Authority commissioner in the Australian Capital Territory, told reporters in Sydney that all agencies need to work together to address the issue.

