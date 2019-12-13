Australia: 25,000 Liters Of Water Stolen From Bushfire Hit Area

In a strange robbery that took place in Australia's New South Wales region, 25,000 litres of drinking water were stolen by some miscreants in the town. The water that was stored on a council site in the drought and bushfire stricken state of New South Wales was stolen by alleged thieves on Monday night. According to the police, the thieves arrived in the town of Murwillumbah with a water tanker and a Toyota Hilux and stole around 25,000 litres of fresh drinking water.

Water theft amid bushfire threat

The bushfire has left the entire region struggling for proper healthcare and basic human needs and at the time of a disaster like this, the water theft has shocked the people of New South Wales. Around 400 homes were destroyed in the bushfires this November, where almost 2.5 million acres of farmland burnt to ashes. Schools are asking parents to send their kids with additional bottles of drinking water due to the shortage.

Water is an expensive commodity in Australia's New South Wales region where people largely rely on groundwater and tank water supplies. Residents are blaming commercial water extraction for the crisis and are asking companies like 'Coca-Cola' to suspend their operations in the region.

Protest group 'Save Our Water' has asked the Australian water resource minister to declare a crisis and admit that water shortage is threatening the wellbeing of the people. The group has also asked the minister to limit the water extraction under the Water Act of 2000. The minister, however, has confirmed that the government has no power to suspend commercial operations due to a lack of regulation.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that climate change is the major contributor behind the cause of the deadly bushfires across the country. US and Canadian firefighters have arrived as reinforcement and will provide logistical assistance to their Australian counterparts.

