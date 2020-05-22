Australia Expected To Postpone ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Report

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 that is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year might be postponed due to the global pandemic. The event was scheduled to be held from October 18- November 15. Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus fear. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to be held on March 29 has now been suspended indefinitely.

'If the tournament would've happened'

A source quoted by a daily publication went on to say that there are logistics and hospitality to take care of and had the tournament happened, then it would have been played on empty stands which do not make sense for Australia because they lose out on massive gate revenue. The source also went on to mention that at the moment, what Australia will be getting out of the tournament is the hosting and participation fee and that they can earn that money whenever the tournament is held next, possibly some gate revenue too.

It was also reported that Australia will be looking to host the showpiece event of T20 cricket in 2022. Meanwhile, as per the calendar of the International Cricket Council (ICC), India is scheduled to host the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as of now.

India was originally scheduled to host the now-defunct ICC Champions Trophy but since the ICC has decided to scrap the tournament, it was decided that two consecutive T20 World Cups will be played in 2020 and 2021 respectively and India was awarded the hosting rights for the 2021 edition.

