'Unbelievable!' Remarks Heinrich Klaasen As He Scores Maiden ODI Century Against Australia

Cricket News

As South Africa take on Australia in the first ODI at Boland Park, middle-order batsman Heinrich Klaasen notched up maiden century to help his team reach 292

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Heinrich

As South Africa take on Australia in the first ODI at Boland Park, middle-order batsman Heinrich Klaasen notched up a brilliant century to help his team set up a formidable total of 292. After losing the top-order early in the game, Klaasen took the onus on him to steady the Proteas' innings.

He slammed seven boundaries and three maximums in his innings of 123 off 114 in which he remained unbeaten. This was Klaasen's maiden century in which he teamed up with David Miller to register the highest fifth-wicket partnership (149) for South Africa against Australia. 

'My first hundred for my country'

Speaking at the end of the innings, Klaasen said that his century was unbelievable and heaped praise on debutant Verreynne for soaking up the pressure. "Unbelievable. My first hundred for my country, this is what you work for as a youngster, very pleased with myself. It is slow and if you bowl well it will be difficult to score. Verreynne, on debut, soaked up the pressure really well. We need to make inroads and hopefully, our bowlers can do it. The wicket is two-paced, so mix it up on a good length and hopefully, it will work," said Klaasen. 

Twitter was left awestruck by Klaasen's gritty century to put South Africa in the driver's seat. Here are a few of the reactions: 

Published:
