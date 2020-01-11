Sydney Opera House Illuminated To Stand With Those Fighting Australia's Bushfires

The Sydney Opera House was illuminated with the pictures of those fighting the raging bushfires in Australia as a show of solidarity on January 10. The pictures were portrayed onto the iconic building which displayed firefighters and those affected by the tragic and devastating bushfires.

A colourful selection of photographs taken by those documenting the brave efforts of firefighters, volunteers, and rural people were featured.

Tonight, we are illuminating the Sydney Opera House sails to show our support for everyone affected by the Australian bushfires. We want to send a message of hope and strength, and importantly to thank the emergency services and volunteers for their incredible efforts and courage pic.twitter.com/QGrRbRlDMh — Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) January 11, 2020

Opera House illuminated to show solidarity: CEO

The Sydney Opera House Twitter handle posted a picture which managed to garner over 800 likes. The CEO of the Sydney Opera House, Louise Herron, said that everyone involved with the venue simply wanted to express their gratitude and support for those involved.

The CEO further added that they are lighting up the Opera House to show their collective support for everyone affected by these devastating fires and to express their deepest gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers for their immense support.

American firefighters arrived in Sydney

American firefighters who arrived in Sydney, Australia to help battle the devastating wildfires got a warm welcome and a spontaneous and lengthy round of applause. A video posted by Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons shows the travellers at Sydney's international airport cheering and clapping as the group of US firefighters arrived.

Sean Snyder, an assistant fire management officer for the US Forest Service in Talladega, Alabama also volunteered for the assignment, which is suppose to last at least 30 days.

Bushfires in Australia continue to rip through large areas of the country. So far, the inferno has killed at least 25 people across the state. It has been described as the worst bushfire season Australia has seen in decades. Had it not been for firefighters, the situation would be so much worse. Australian citizens now want the volunteer firefighters to be collectively nominated for the Australian of the Year award.

