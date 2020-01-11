Cadbury Launches Campaign To Help Raise Awareness Of Devastation Caused By Bushfires

Cadbury has announced that it has launched a new campaign in an effort to help raise awareness of the devastation caused by Australia's tragic bushfires. Cadbury stated that its initiative will be called 'Freddo & Friends' and all proceeds from the sale of certain products go to wildlife foundations across the country.

Cadbury's 'Freddo & Friends' initiative

In its statement, the chocolate giant said that it had been deeply affected by the fires and wished to help the people and wildlife of Australia. According to local media, Victoria Zoo, Taronga Zoo and the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park are set to receive a minimum of $500,000 from the initiative guaranteed.

The chocolatier has also pledged to donate to food banks across Australia. Firefighters across Australia have been tirelessly fighting the Australian bushfire day and night.

.@CadburyAU is fundraising for Australian wildlife affected by the bushfires. 100% of their proceeds from Cadbury Freddo, Caramello Koala and Furry Friends products sold over the next 7 days will be donated. Go to their Facebook page for more info. https://t.co/l7rFQK6wJ8 — Wendy (@WendyBirdOZ) January 10, 2020

When was the last time that you had a taste of proper Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate in your hands? These sweet Furry Friends have 6 iconic Australian & New Zealand animals on the packaging - the Wombat, Tasmanian Devil, Kiwi, Kangaroo, Echidna & Platypus. https://t.co/7uQSPWnAAG pic.twitter.com/TIYVM6eKv8 — Sanza.co.uk (@sanzashop) January 22, 2019

How amazing is this? From @CadburyAU's FB page: 'To help Freddo & his friends, 100% of our proceeds from Cadbury Freddo, Caramello Koala & Furry Friends products sold over the next 7 days will help save wildlife impacted by the devastating bushfires.' Will buy! THANKS Cadbury!💜 — Michelle (@michelle_d90) January 10, 2020

Read: Parents In The UK Complain About Receiving Empty Advent Calendars From Cadbury

Read: Cadbury 'Unity Bar' Promoting Diversity In India Sparks Global Debate

The deadly Australian bushfires have already devastated vast tracts of land and killed 25 people. Hundreds of animals have also lost their lives in the blaze. The bushfires ravaging Australia are the worst the continent has ever seen and emergency services have quickly become overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the fire.

Read: Lewis Hamilton Donates $500,000 For Welfare Of Animals In Australia Bushfires

Read: Australian PM Scott Morrison Criticized In Protests Over Bushfire Crisis