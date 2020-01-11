The Debate
Cadbury Launches Campaign To Help Raise Awareness Of Devastation Caused By Bushfires

Rest of the World News

Cadbury has announced that it has launched a new campaign in an effort to help raise awareness of the devastation caused by Australia's tragic bushfires.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cadbury

Cadbury has announced that it has launched a new campaign in an effort to help raise awareness of the devastation caused by Australia's tragic bushfires. Cadbury stated that its initiative will be called 'Freddo & Friends' and all proceeds from the sale of certain products go to wildlife foundations across the country.

Cadbury's 'Freddo & Friends' initiative

In its statement, the chocolate giant said that it had been deeply affected by the fires and wished to help the people and wildlife of Australia. According to local media, Victoria Zoo, Taronga Zoo and the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park are set to receive a minimum of $500,000 from the initiative guaranteed.

The chocolatier has also pledged to donate to food banks across Australia. Firefighters across Australia have been tirelessly fighting the Australian bushfire day and night. 

 

 

The deadly Australian bushfires have already devastated vast tracts of land and killed 25 people. Hundreds of animals have also lost their lives in the blaze. The bushfires ravaging Australia are the worst the continent has ever seen and emergency services have quickly become overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the fire.

