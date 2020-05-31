Australia's PM Scott Morrison Makes Samosas, Tells PM Modi He'd Have Liked To Share Them

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday shared a picture of 'ScoMosas' with mango chutney and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi - essentially Samosas that he's made, giving his own personal twist to the name. Taking to Twitter, Morrison stated that he has made everything from scratch, including the Mango chutney. Tagging PM Modi, he stated that "it is a pity" their upcoming meeting is through a video link. The Australian PM stated that the 'ScoMosas' are vegetarian and he would have liked to share it with PM Modi.

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

Netizens React

Several Netizens have reacted to Australian PM's 'Sunday ScoMosas' post on Twitter

🧡 Love from India 🇮🇳❤ 🇦🇺 — thejadooguy (@JadooShah) May 31, 2020

Proposing your name for 💥💥💥💥💥Michelin Star — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) May 31, 2020

Look so yummy samosa...😋#AatmanirbharAustralia — Hardik Bhavsar (@Bittu_Tufani) May 31, 2020

PM Modi-Morrison to hold talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hold a bilateral summit through a video-link on June 4. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders will be discussing and the issues of mutual interest in the India-Australia summit. Along with it, reportedly, the two leaders will be signing a number of bilateral agreements, including ones on military logistics and science and technology.

Meanwhile, currently, Australia has a total of 7,192 cases of Coronavirus, out of which 103 people have succumbed to the infection. On May 25, he stated that the country will not reopen its borders anytime soon and added that it will continue its talks with New Zealand for a trans-Tasman safe travel zone.

