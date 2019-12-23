Australian PM Thanks Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump For Sending Firefighters

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison extended gratitude towards United States President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for sending in additional firefighters. As Australia battles an unprecedented fire emergency and a record-breaking heatwave, Canada and the US have sent 44 firefighters for help. Morrison called both the countries as 'great mates' who have always 'stood by each other'. Australian PM also thanked New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern who is also currently helping the island nation.

Thanks @realDonaldTrump & @JustinTrudeau for the 44 firefighters you’ve sent to Australia in our time of need. Australia, the US & Canada are great mates & have always stood by each other when it counted like our ANZAC cousins in NZ who are also helping us - thanks @jacindaardern pic.twitter.com/O06OJjGoVL — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 22, 2019

Bushfires have raged across the country with temperature over 40-degree Celcius and in some places, it is soaring up to 50 degrees. Citizens are reportedly grappling with the decision to leave or stay in their homes which lie in the way of blazes. More than 900 homes have been lost across Australia and at least six people have died, according to authorities.

Several veterans reportedly have an emotional attachment with their houses and are refusing to leave them even with the fires approaching. Though the blazes are fatal, many people choose to stay and defend their properties at considerable risk. Winds and temperature fueled the fires on December 21. The 'angry' blazes swept through the town of Balmoral, located just a couple of kilometres from Yanderra, prompting New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian to declare that there was 'not much left'.

Temperatures predicted to go down

As per the weather department, temperatures have reduced over the weekend in many areas and authorities are using these cooler conditions to strengthen fire containment lines ahead of the next wave of heat. As firefighters battle against raging wildfires in Australia, massive bushfires were fanned across the state of New South Wales with two bushfires around Sydney in what was termed as an emergency level. Major roads going towards the south and west direction around the city of Sydney were also shut down. The concerned officials asked all the residents to slightly delay their holiday plans, with warnings about the raging wildfires. It was because of dry conditions that bought about an early start to the fires.

