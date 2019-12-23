Kangaroo In Australia Spotted Taking A Dip In A Backyard Pool Amid Intense Bushfires

It's not just the Koalas that are facing danger in bushfire-ravaged Australia, the indigenous kangaroos are also troubled by the wildfires around them. A kangaroo was reportedly spotted cooling off inside a backyard pool amidst scorching heatwave in the country. While kangaroos are not known for their swimming skills, a family in the upper Hunter region of New South Wales filmed a 70 kg beast taking a dip in their swimming pool.

Read: Australia's Bushfires And Scorching Heat Threatens Rare Animal Species; 100s Feared Dead

Temperatures in Australia are at an all-time high with some places recording the mercury touching the 42 degrees Celcius mark. The kangaroo filmed in the video was looking unharmed by the bushfire, however, it was definitely enjoying the nice dip inside the backyard pool. Because of bushfires across Australia, wild animals like koalas, kangaroos, and flying fox are often spotted seeking shelter in urban areas and especially near human enclosures.

Kangaroo Finds Backyard Pool to Cool Down In after his home was burned to the ground on a scorching 42C day.



Sharon Grady filmed the kangaroo as it stood in her pool in Merriwa, in the Upper Hunter region of NSW. https://t.co/0koo7LK5LW pic.twitter.com/lptz28aSvZ — 🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪 ✝️ @EmmaDownUnder ✡️ 🇭🇺🇵🇱🇦🇺 (@emm_downunder) December 22, 2019

Read: Australia: 3,000 Firefighters Battle Raging Wildfires In The Country

According to an environmental group, more than 2,000 koalas lost their lives in the recent bushfires in Australia, which makes up to one-third of their habitat. Kangaroos are also facing a similar threat from bushfires as they are leaving jungles to come into urban areas. There are no official data to identify the number of animals killed in the recent wildfires. A sanctuary in the north of Sydney evacuated around 300 animals when flames approached the Walkabout Wildlife Park.

Read: Greta Thunberg Criticises Australian Government Amid 'catastrophic' Bushfires

The video is gaining a lot of attention on social media and has since been watched over 18,000 times, at the time of publishing this article. The video is garnering extreme reactions with some blaming the government for the poor situation of wild animals.

This is what happens when the Australian Govts past and present sell our water to China, mining and gas fracking companies . Our farms don’t get water 💧 so the wildlife come to the towns. It’s criminal — Dom Farrell (@Dom_Farrell09) December 22, 2019

Skippy ... so sorry and sad that in less than 250 years we have ruined a pristine and beautiful environment which had been so well looked after by The First Australians for 60,000 years — Serenaz (@SerenaGuild) December 22, 2019

The poor kangaroo must be so heat and smoke stressed to jump into water laced with chemicals. — Trish Shumack (@shumack_trish) December 22, 2019

Read: Australian PM Defends Climate Policies As Cool Weather Change Helps Firefighters